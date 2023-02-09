Rihanna teases Super Bowl LVII halftime performance; new music

(WVUE) - Rihanna is set to return to the live music stage for the first time in almost seven years to perform her highly anticipated halftime show for Super Bowl LVII.

Rihanna appeared during the Super Bowl 2023 press conference Thursday in Phoenix, AZ, where she teased what her fans should expect this weekend.

“We’ve been working on it for a while, and every day it just gets closer and closer to the finished product. Today’s a really big rehearsal, a really important one, that’s going to be crucial for Sunday,” Rihanna said. “It’s a lot of preparation. This is the week that – it really is about being tested. Everyone, we’re just tightening up everything, everybody’s dialing in, everybody’s tuning up and it’s a lot of moving parts.”

Rihanna admitted that she wants everything to go 100 percent correct. She admitted to having at least 39 different setlists.

“That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate. And that’s what this show’s going to be; a celebration,” she said.

The ‘Umbrella’ singer also admitted to having hesitation taking the gig after giving birth to her baby back in May, but ultimately she said it was an honor to be put in a position to represent Barbados.

“That’s a big part of why it’s important for me to do this show. Representing for my country, Barbados. Representing for Black women everywhere. That’s really important.”

Fans have been wondering if Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance will birth a new era of music for her. She has not released an album since 2016′s “Anti,” and the only single she has released so far was the ballad “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

“Musically I’m feeling open,” Rihanna teased about new music.

“I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird. Might not ever make sense to my fans… I want to have fun with music.”

The Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12, on Fox. Watch Rihanna’s entire press conference below.

