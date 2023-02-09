BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Shelter dog with one ear takes ear off his favorite stuffed toy to ‘match’ him

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Wake County shared photos of Bruno last...
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Wake County shared photos of Bruno last week after a staff member saw that he had torn the same ear he’s missing from his favorite stuffed toy.(SPCA of Wake County/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A one-eared shelter dog in North Carolina became famous on social media after biting the ear off his stuffed toy to “match” him.

Now Bruno has a new dad and a forever home.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Wake County shared photos of Bruno last week after a staff member saw that he had torn the same ear he’s missing from his favorite stuffed toy.

“The staff member who found this couldn’t believe it, so she took these photos to show the rest of our team,” SPCA of Wake County wrote on Facebook.

In an update Monday, the shelter shared a photo of Bruno with his new dad and a video of him...
In an update Monday, the shelter shared a photo of Bruno with his new dad and a video of him leaving with his stuffed pal.(SPCA of Wake County/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

“Bruno used to live chained up outside, and his ear was torn off when another dog attacked him and he couldn’t run away. But Bruno knows there’s nothing wrong with him, and now he has a best friend just like him to prove it,” the shelter said.

In an update Monday, the shelter shared a photo of Bruno with his new dad and a video of him leaving with his stuffed pal.

“Bruno’s adopter loves him just the way he is and promised to show Bruno nothing but unconditional love for the rest of his life,” the shelter said. “Of course, his matching stuffie HAS to go with him so they can be buds forever.”

The SPCA said Bruno has heartworm disease from living outdoors, but he will be able to have his full course of treatment over the next few months thanks to donations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show

Latest News

Two women jumped out of the stolen vehicle and into the back of a pickup truck in an attempt to...
Pursuit of stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish causes North Shore school lockdown
French President Emmanuel Macron honored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Grand...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes emotional appeal for EU membership
Adam Driver appears in a Super Bowl commercial for website builder Squarespace.
John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed