BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman rescued after being trapped in home with dog after ‘likely’ tornado

It was a startling night for neighbors in the Village of Tangipahoa.
It was a startling night for neighbors in the Village of Tangipahoa.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WAFB) - A church, businesses, and numerous homes were damaged in the Village of Tangipahoa on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after a likely tornado swept through the area.

9News Reporter Cali Hubbard and Photojournalist Brandon Shackelford spent the day assessing the extensive damage.

It was a startling night for neighbors in the Village of Tangipahoa.

“I was hearing the crackling, me and my husband were sitting in the living room, wind picked up real heavy,” said Brenda Causey, who had a leaking roof.

“It lasted about two or three minutes, and then it was over with,” said Bonnie Carter.

Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after severe weather rolled through parts of south Louisiana late Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Some of the hardest hit areas were in Tangipahoa Parish.
Some of the harder-hit areas were in Tangipahoa Parish.

Neighbors said it took minutes for a likely tornado to cause extensive damage and downed power lines in Carter’s neighborhood. Several large trees were uprooted and fell onto homes. The roof at Quinn Chapel AME Church also took a beating.

RELATED STORY
Suspected tornado damages buildings, homes in Tangipahoa

“I was trapped by the front door and all of the stuff was on top of me,” said Lynelle Posey, who lived down the street from Carter and Causey on Martin Luther King Dr.

Posey said she was trapped inside her home with her little dog, Royal.

“I got cuts,” she said. “I got bruises from all the stuff, the debris falling on me. Cut up real bad.”

Posey said she was there for 30 minutes holding onto Royal before law enforcement got them out.

“The kitchen window was blew out, big two-by-four come through the wall,” said Causey.

She and her neighbors still processed what happened as crews worked to restore power. No severe injuries were reported.

“When you get the alert, you better move because as soon as I got the alert and I tried to get up and move, it was too late,” said Posey. “It happened so fast.”

Browns Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is serving as a shelter for people living in the village, as many don’t have a home to return to.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show

Latest News

La. Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe
La. Sen. Katrina Jackson sued for allegedly violating First Amendment rights
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Man shot dead at bus stop near Gentilly Walmart
22-year-old victim identified, suspect arrested in Gentilly bus stop murder near Walmart
Two women jumped out of the stolen vehicle and into the back of a pickup truck in an attempt to...
Pursuit of stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish causes North Shore school lockdown