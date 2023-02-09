BBB Accredited Business
Tornado damages buildings, homes in Tangipahoa

By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8).

A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later.

Another tornado warning was reissued for Tangipahoa Parish around 7:18 p.m. for the areas of Fluker and Roseland.

A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8).(WVUE FOX 8)

Extensive tornado damage was reported in the Village of Tagipahoa. There were no reported injures

A confirmed tornado touched down between Fluker and Kentwood along I-55.

A tornado damaged at least two mobile homes in the 12000 block of Tangipahoa Road.
A tornado damaged at least two mobile homes in the 12000 block of Tangipahoa Road.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller says at least two mobile homes were flipped and damaged by the tornadic winds.

First responders are on the scene administering aid to an elderly woman and two children, Miller says. Injuries are unknown.

The storm threat will persist overnight into the early morning hours.

Heavy rains are likely as the line slowly works its way east with a quick 2-3″ of rain a possibility.

Track weather in real-time with VIPIR radar.

After we get past Wednesday’s severe weather threat, this front will hang up along the coast. That means cloud cover is likely to linger for a few days heading into the weekend. It will also trend colder and colder.

A secondary weather system likely leads to rain early Friday, but all weekend parades still look dry. It will be cold, however, with highs on Saturday likely not getting out of the 40s.

