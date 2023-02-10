BBB Accredited Business
Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A body found in a field in Washington Parish last month has been identified as a 38-year-old man who was reported missing after disappearing last summer.

Authorities say the skeletal remains of Daryl Jenkins were found on Jan. 18 in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line.

Jenkins was last seen in July 2022 and was reported missing to the Picayune, Mississippi police department in September.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Coroner and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

