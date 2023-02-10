Bruce: A few showers tonight ending by 7pm, Spotty shoers through 2pm Saturday, sunny skies for Sunday parades

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Passing showers for early evening tonight ending by 7pm. It will be chilly in the lower 50s north and falling to the upper 40. Light rain shouldn’t shut down any of the festivities, but we need to keep our rain gear available through 7pm tonight.

Bruce: Lots of parades this weekend. We will see a few on and off showers tonight tapering off by 7pm. Saturday spotty showers with drier skies by 3pm. Cold Saturday at 49°. Sunday will be great, sun return highs in the upper 50s. pic.twitter.com/O1ZIgmbWWp — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 10, 2023

We can expect passing rain to stick around into Saturday with the low right overhead through the day. That means colder temperatures and more clouds and showers. High Saturday in the upper 40s. The low should finally move east Saturday allowing for some sun to finish out the weekend.

