BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: A few showers tonight ending by 7pm, Spotty shoers through 2pm Saturday, sunny skies for Sunday parades

Spotty showers; not a washout
Spotty showers; not a washout(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Passing showers for early evening tonight ending by 7pm. It will be chilly in the lower 50s north and falling to the upper 40. Light rain shouldn’t shut down any of the festivities, but we need to keep our rain gear available through 7pm tonight.

We can expect passing rain to stick around into Saturday with the low right overhead through the day. That means colder temperatures and more clouds and showers. High Saturday in the upper 40s. The low should finally move east Saturday allowing for some sun to finish out the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans

Latest News

Afternoon forecast for Fri., Feb. 10
Afternoon forecast for Fri., Feb. 10
The upper low will slowly move across the area Saturday bringing colder air and rain.
Nicondra: Passing rain through the afternoon into the evening
Morning forecast for Fri., Feb. 10
Morning forecast for Fri., Feb. 10
Bruce's Thursday evening weather update, Feb. 9
Bruce's Thursday evening weather update, Feb. 9