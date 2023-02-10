Bruce: A few showers tonight ending by 7pm, Spotty shoers through 2pm Saturday, sunny skies for Sunday parades
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Passing showers for early evening tonight ending by 7pm. It will be chilly in the lower 50s north and falling to the upper 40. Light rain shouldn’t shut down any of the festivities, but we need to keep our rain gear available through 7pm tonight.
We can expect passing rain to stick around into Saturday with the low right overhead through the day. That means colder temperatures and more clouds and showers. High Saturday in the upper 40s. The low should finally move east Saturday allowing for some sun to finish out the weekend.
