BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fisherman dies after falling through ice

Vermont police said a man has died after he fell through a frozen lake. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont say a fisherman has died after falling through ice on a frozen lake this week.

Vermont State Police report rescue crews found 62-year-old Wayne Alexander in the waters of Lake Champlain Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit.

He was rushed to the hospital in Burlington, but police said he later died.

Investigators said Alexander’s death appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious. However, an autopsy is planned to determine his cause of death.

Authorities said a family member had called them earlier that evening after finding Alexander’s truck parked at the Grand Isle State Park when he failed to return home after a day of ice fishing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans

Latest News

TikTok dad takes 3-year-old son to get nails done after teacher told him 'it's only for girls'
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
On their way to school, stepbrothers James Phillips and Colton Sanders noticed smoke coming...
Teen stepbrothers rescue man from burning home on the way to school
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war
North Carolina authorities say a police dog has died unexpectedly.
‘Tragic’: 1-year-old police K-9 dies unexpectedly