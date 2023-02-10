BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man gets life in prison for stabbing wife with butcher knife 14 times

Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 brutal stabbing murder of his wife.

Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019.

Prosecutors said on the night of the murder, the victim’s daughter called 911 and requested a wellness check on her mother. When officers responded, they found Lynda Shuler Argoe dead.

Officials said her body was propped up against a couch with a 19-inch butcher knife stuck in the right side of her neck.

An autopsy revealed she suffered from as many as 14 separate stab wounds to her arms, chest, stomach and face, according to a news release from the solicitor’s office.

Investigators said Anthony Argoe was found unconscious outside and taken to the hospital with a blood alcohol level of 156 mg/DL, or .156, an hour before the victim’s body was found. Investigators discovered blood evidence and the victim’s DNA on his clothes, the release states.

The jury deliberated for only 40 minutes before returning the guilty verdict. Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Anthony Argoe to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show

Latest News

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m....
Gunman’s capture ends 39-hour manhunt with 2 officers shot in Maryland
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
Florida GOP gives DeSantis control of Disney district
The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace
Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer