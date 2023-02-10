BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Passing rain through the afternoon into the evening

Wet weather continues into Saturday
The upper low will slowly move across the area Saturday bringing colder air and rain.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Passing showers and a few heavier downpours continue into the late afternoon and evening as a stationary boundary hovers along the coast. Temperatures remain steady right around the 60 degree mark through the day. During the day most of the rain will stay down along the coast, but as the upper low starts moving in from the west we can expect more rain to spread across the region. Light rain shouldn’t shut down any of the festivities, but we need to keep our rain gear available. We can expect passing rain to stick around into Saturday with the low right overhead through the day. That means colder temperatures and more clouds and showers. The low should finally move east Saturday allowing for some sun to finish out the weekend.

