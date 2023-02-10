SEC coaches pick LSU to win conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The preseason hype continues to roll in for LSU baseball.

The Tigers are the favorite to win the SEC Championship, as selected by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Four LSU players also received preseason conference recognition.

Dylan Crews and Tommy White were voted first team All-SEC. Tre Morgan and Paul Skenes were granted second team honors.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.