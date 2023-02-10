Shooting in St. Bernard Parish leaves one person dead, police say

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - One person was fatally shot in St. Bernard Parish Thursday evening, according to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the intersection of Golden Drive and E. Genie St. Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the location.

No further details are available at this time.

