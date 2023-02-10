BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Shooting in St. Bernard Parish leaves one person dead, police say

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - One person was fatally shot in St. Bernard Parish Thursday evening, according to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the intersection of Golden Drive and E. Genie St. Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the location.

No further details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show

Latest News

It was a startling night for neighbors in the Village of Tangipahoa.
Woman rescued after being trapped in home with dog after EF-2 tornado
Experts say the flyers sent by Cantrell's administration violated state law
Cantrell recap flyer cost taxpayers about $15k more than originally reported
Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: Police monitor warns of potential conflicts in Vappie investigation
Experts say the flyers sent by Cantrell's administration violated state law
Experts say the flyers sent by Cantrell's administration violated state law