Teen killed in Chalmette shooting, sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A middle school boy was shot and killed in St. Bernard Parish Thursday (Feb. 9) evening, according to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Golden Drive and E. Genie Street, officials say.

Deputies first got a call of shots fired around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the boy’s body in an apartment courtyard.

Sheriff James Pohlmann says the boy was around 14 years old and in middle school. His identity has not been released.

Deputies are searching for 18-year-old Kelan Sartin as a “person of interest” in connection to the shooting. Sheriff Pohlmann says Sartin, of Laplace Street in Chalmette, is wanted on drug and firearm possession charges.

Deputies are searching for 18-year-old Kelan Sartin as a "person of interest" in connection to the murder of a middle school boy in Chalmette.(SBPSO)

This investigation remains ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

