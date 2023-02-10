BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named 2022 NFL OPOY

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson warms up before an NFL football game against...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Az. (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver and current Minnesota Viking Justin Jefferson has been named the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

The former first-rounder led the NFL in catches with 128 and receiving yards with 1,809. He was tied for eleventh in touchdowns with eight. Jefferson ranks No. 6 all-time in yards in a single season.

Jefferson also broke Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss’ franchise record for receptions and yards in a single season.

Since entering the league in 2020 Jefferson has 4,825 receiving yards, the most yards a player has recorded in their first three seasons. He also has the most receiving yards since entering the league in 2020.

The former Tiger has been selected to three straight Pro Bowls as long has been named an All-Pro for the 2022 season.

Jefferson also had arguably the best catch of the season against the Buffalo Bills in a Week 9 win when Jefferson climbed the ladder on 4th and 18 to make a one-handed catch. Jefferson also had a career-high 193 yards against the Bills.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans

Latest News

Former LSU women's basketball head coach Sue Gunter
LSU Board of Supervisors approves change to Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court
Talking all things Pels on Final Bet
Locked on Pelicans Jake Madison joins Final Bet to breakdown the Pels at the trade deadline
Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than...
Move by Texas, Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC bumped to 2024
LSU Tigers
SEC coaches pick LSU to win conference