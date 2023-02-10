Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named 2022 NFL OPOY

PHOENIX, Az. (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver and current Minnesota Viking Justin Jefferson has been named the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

The former first-rounder led the NFL in catches with 128 and receiving yards with 1,809. He was tied for eleventh in touchdowns with eight. Jefferson ranks No. 6 all-time in yards in a single season.

Jefferson also broke Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss’ franchise record for receptions and yards in a single season.

Since entering the league in 2020 Jefferson has 4,825 receiving yards, the most yards a player has recorded in their first three seasons. He also has the most receiving yards since entering the league in 2020.

The former Tiger has been selected to three straight Pro Bowls as long has been named an All-Pro for the 2022 season.

Jefferson also had arguably the best catch of the season against the Buffalo Bills in a Week 9 win when Jefferson climbed the ladder on 4th and 18 to make a one-handed catch. Jefferson also had a career-high 193 yards against the Bills.

