Witness wrestles gun from armed robbery suspect’s hands on Bourbon Street, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Good Samaritan who was witnessing an armed robbery in the French Quarter of New Orleans is being credited with wrestling a gun from the suspect’s hands.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, an unknown suspect approached a man and woman, both 28 years old, in the 1200 block of Bourbon Street around 3:13 a.m. and demanded their belongings at gunpoint.

Police say during the altercation, a passerby on a bicycle intervened and fought the gun away from the would-be burglar’s possession.

The suspect reportedly ran away.

Police did not release any additional details.

