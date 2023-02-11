BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Employee uses Heimlich to save elementary school student from choking

An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a...
An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.(Springboro Schools)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - School officials in Ohio say a school employee saved a student from choking this week.

According to Springboro Schools, Siara Akers, a building aide at Five Points Elementary, noticed a student choking in the cafeteria during lunch.

Officials said Akers rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food item.

Springboro Schools said the student’s family thanked Akers for her amazing effort and delivered a bouquet of flowers to her.

Officials also thanked Akers who said she was the first person to react in the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
Community leaders and residents came together to discuss a final push to recall Mayor Cantrell
Cantrell recall organizers ask city Inspector General to investigate mayor’s mailer

Latest News

Two of the former fire department employees, EMT Robert Long and advanced EMT JaMichael...
Union: Fired EMTs didn’t get enough info in Nichols response
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency over a leak at a California gas...
Gas pipeline to Vegas to resume operating after shutdown
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years.
Woman's lost dog dog found 7 years later
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an...
Trudeau: Warplane shot down object over northern Canada
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 28,000