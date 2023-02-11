Krewe of Barkus king and queen feast at Galatoire’s

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Barkus and its royalty hosted a special luncheon for its king and queen at the historic Galatoire’s restaurant on Friday.

King Pete Sampras Gelderman XXX and Queen Billie Jean King Gelderman XXX were delighted with champagne toasts and lamb chops.

The king and queen are both five-year-old “silver slabs” who were rescued by the same family. This makes them the first brother-sister duo to reign over Barkus.

King Pete works at the Garden District Bookstore with his mother. Queen Billie spent many years of her life in a puppy mill before being rescued.

Barkus President Gregory Curtis said the parade defines New Orleans culture.

“Just being here at Galatoire’s and seeing the city in a great festive Mardi Gras Way this year is really important,” Curtis said. “You know we’ve gone through a couple of years of just really a lot. I think of the city and New Orleans is on the cusp of some big and great things in the future.”

The Krewe of Barkus parades through the French Quarter on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. It will begin at Armstrong Park and will proceed through the French Quarter.

This year’s theme is “Top Dogs: 30th Mission Barkus comes to the Rescue.” 100 percent of the proceeds from Barkus benefit animal organizations in New Orleans and the Gulf South.

For more information, visit www.kreweofbarkus.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.