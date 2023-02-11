BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer questions surrounding the conflict of interest NOPD investigation of officer Vappie

By Natasha Robin
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer questions about the police monitor’s concerns over a conflict of interest in the NOPD’s investigation into officer Jeffrey Vappie.

The police monitor says she’s concerned about a directive from the mayor that NOPD officers not participate in the investigation involving Vappie.

Independent police monitor Stella Xziment contacted the city attorney and city council member JP Morrell. She’s voiced concerns in a letter about a conflict of interest in the NOPD’s investigation into officer Jeffery Vappie.

“They’re looking into his timesheets, which say I was at a certain place at a certain time with a certain person,” said Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti

Fox 8′s “Outside the Office” investigation showed Vappie spending long hours on and off the clock with mayor Cantrell inside a city-owned apartment.

As our investigations aired, the NOPD launched an investigation into Vappie’s timesheets. The police monitor is now concerned. The mayor and the superintendent must be material witnesses to the misconduct allegation. Still, the mayor and the NOPD share the exact attorney, the city attorney.

“You can’t represent part A if you may know something about or have an interest in party B or C. There’s too much incestuous mixing here. There has to be a separation,” said Raspanti.

OUTSIDE THE OFFICE

Mayor Cantrell calls focusing on security officers’ timesheets ‘unfair’

Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district

Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her

Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

The police monitor points out, the adversarial relationship is evident by a February 3 statement from the mayor’s office which says those who purport themselves to be in law enforcement but who rather score cheap and meaningless political points at the expense of the safety and well-being of the people of the city of New Orleans should exercise their right to remain silent.

“This letter is saying that there is apparent conflicts of interest. The fox is giving advice on chicken coop security. The mayor can’t tell the police you shouldn’t talk to the people who are investigating me. That’s inappropriate,” said Raspanti.

When we attempted to get a reaction from the mayor today about the police monitor’s concerns, she refused to answer, telling us her team deemed our question inappropriate.

“You can’t tell other possible witnesses not to testify. You’re not supposed to do that. This is a very clear example of what a conflict of interest is,” said Raspanti.

The police monitor makes it clear in the letter she’s worried that the conflict of interest will compromise the integrity of the investigation and calls it a serious matter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans

Latest News

Galatoire's restaurant hosted a carnival traditional, a special lunch for the Krewe of Barkus
Krewe of Barkus king and queen feast at Galatoire’s
St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office issue a warrant out for a suspect for killing a 14-year-old
St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office issue a warrant out for a suspect for killing a 14-year-old
Hoping to stand out for the Carnival Bal, take a look at some tuxedo fashions that break the mold
Hoping to stand out for the Carnival Bal, take a look at some tuxedo fashions that break the mold
The Uptown parades rolling on their traditional routes
The Uptown parades rolling on their traditional routes
A junior in high school is learning to thrive in New Orleans with crime and violence
A junior in high school is learning to thrive in New Orleans with crime and violence