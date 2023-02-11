Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer questions surrounding the conflict of interest NOPD investigation of officer Vappie

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer questions about the police monitor’s concerns over a conflict of interest in the NOPD’s investigation into officer Jeffrey Vappie.

The police monitor says she’s concerned about a directive from the mayor that NOPD officers not participate in the investigation involving Vappie.

Independent police monitor Stella Xziment contacted the city attorney and city council member JP Morrell. She’s voiced concerns in a letter about a conflict of interest in the NOPD’s investigation into officer Jeffery Vappie.

“They’re looking into his timesheets, which say I was at a certain place at a certain time with a certain person,” said Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti

Fox 8′s “Outside the Office” investigation showed Vappie spending long hours on and off the clock with mayor Cantrell inside a city-owned apartment.

As our investigations aired, the NOPD launched an investigation into Vappie’s timesheets. The police monitor is now concerned. The mayor and the superintendent must be material witnesses to the misconduct allegation. Still, the mayor and the NOPD share the exact attorney, the city attorney.

“You can’t represent part A if you may know something about or have an interest in party B or C. There’s too much incestuous mixing here. There has to be a separation,” said Raspanti.

The police monitor points out, the adversarial relationship is evident by a February 3 statement from the mayor’s office which says those who purport themselves to be in law enforcement but who rather score cheap and meaningless political points at the expense of the safety and well-being of the people of the city of New Orleans should exercise their right to remain silent.

“This letter is saying that there is apparent conflicts of interest. The fox is giving advice on chicken coop security. The mayor can’t tell the police you shouldn’t talk to the people who are investigating me. That’s inappropriate,” said Raspanti.

When we attempted to get a reaction from the mayor today about the police monitor’s concerns, she refused to answer, telling us her team deemed our question inappropriate.

“You can’t tell other possible witnesses not to testify. You’re not supposed to do that. This is a very clear example of what a conflict of interest is,” said Raspanti.

The police monitor makes it clear in the letter she’s worried that the conflict of interest will compromise the integrity of the investigation and calls it a serious matter.

