Nicondra: Cloudy and damp through evening, much nicer Sunday

Sun returns with temperatures in the 50s
The upper low moves east allowing clouds to move on and sun to return.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first big weekend of parading was marred by chilly wet weather with an upper low pushing through southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The wet weather continues through late evening with more light to moderate rain. Temperatures remain chilly as well in the 40s. Overnight into Sunday morning temperatures will fall north into the middle 30s. Sunday should be much nicer with more sun. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 50s. High pressure takes over Monday into Tuesday. Clouds pick up again Tuesday ahead of the next weather system that will bring rain and storms into the forecast again into the middle of next week.

