BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police make arrests in connection with mass shooting on Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge

Nikeal Franklon (left) and Jy'Shaun Jackson (right)
Nikeal Franklon (left) and Jy'Shaun Jackson (right)(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrests of two people in connection with a mass shooting on Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge.

The mass shooting on Bennington Avenue happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Police said 12 people were injured by gunfire inside the Dior Bar and Lounge.

RELATED: POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

According to BRPD, Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19, have been arrested. Police said Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Police said the arrests came after BRPD detectives and St. James Parish Sheriff’s Department detectives and deputies executed multiple search warrants on Friday, Feb. 10.

Police have not released anything about the possibility of more arrests in the case.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. They continue to encourage members of the public to come forward with any details that may be able to help investigators. A tip can be reported anonymously to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
Community leaders and residents came together to discuss a final push to recall Mayor Cantrell
Cantrell recall organizers ask city Inspector General to investigate mayor’s mailer

Latest News

Galatoire's restaurant hosted a carnival traditional, a special lunch for the Krewe of Barkus
Krewe of Barkus king and queen feast at Galatoire’s
St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office issue a warrant out for a suspect for killing a 14-year-old
St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office issue a warrant out for a suspect for killing a 14-year-old
Hoping to stand out for the Carnival Bal, take a look at some tuxedo fashions that break the mold
Hoping to stand out for the Carnival Bal, take a look at some tuxedo fashions that break the mold
The Uptown parades rolling on their traditional routes
The Uptown parades rolling on their traditional routes