Rainy and chilly start to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dreary conditions continue on Saturday with cold temperatures stuck in the 40s.

Clouds remain throughout the day with periods of light to moderate rainfall. Things will start to dry out by the late afternoon.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s on the North Shore with frost possible. We stay in the low 40s on the South Shore.

Sunday the sun will return and warm temperatures up slightly into the high 50s. The evening will be in the 40s. The warming trend continues into the start of the week with 70s by Wednesday. Rain will return Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance for strong to severe storms Thursday.

The North Shore is included in a slight risk for severe weather Thursday. After this system moves through, temperatures fall back below average for Friday.

