BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans

Jeff Charles, the 70-year-old radio voice of East Carolina University, died while with the team...
Jeff Charles, the 70-year-old radio voice of East Carolina University, died while with the team Friday in New Orleans.
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saturday afternoon men’s basketball game between Tulane and East Carolina universities has been postponed, after the Pirates’ longtime radio announcer died Friday while with the team in New Orleans, the American Athletic Conference announced.

Jeff Charles, the broadcast voice of East Carolina athletics for more than 30 years, died Friday at age 70. The cause of Charles’ death has not been disclosed, but Greenville television station WNCT described it as due to a “medical incident” that required attention from ECU trainers and then EMS personnel.

Saturday’s 1 p.m. game scheduled for Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse was postponed and has not yet been rescheduled by the AAC. The East Carolina team was scheduled to return to Greenville on Saturday.

Charles was named North Carolina’s Sportscaster of the Year in both 2000 and 2013 by the National Sports Media Association. The Ohio native previously worked at Virginia Tech, Illinois and Furman before calling 15 football bowl games and more than 1,000 basketball games for East Carolina.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
Community leaders and residents came together to discuss a final push to recall Mayor Cantrell
Cantrell recall organizers ask city Inspector General to investigate mayor’s mailer

Latest News

Wallace Foster is a junior for the Warren Easton Eagles
Warren Easton football star Wallace Foster thrives amongst the turmoil of New Orleans
Former LSU women's basketball head coach Sue Gunter
LSU Board of Supervisors approves change to Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson warms up before an NFL football game against...
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named 2022 NFL OPOY
Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than...
Move by Texas, Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC bumped to 2024