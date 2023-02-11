Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saturday afternoon men’s basketball game between Tulane and East Carolina universities has been postponed, after the Pirates’ longtime radio announcer died Friday while with the team in New Orleans, the American Athletic Conference announced.

Jeff Charles, the broadcast voice of East Carolina athletics for more than 30 years, died Friday at age 70. The cause of Charles’ death has not been disclosed, but Greenville television station WNCT described it as due to a “medical incident” that required attention from ECU trainers and then EMS personnel.

Saturday’s 1 p.m. game scheduled for Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse was postponed and has not yet been rescheduled by the AAC. The East Carolina team was scheduled to return to Greenville on Saturday.

Tomorrow's @ecubasketball-@GreenWaveMBB game will not be played as scheduled following the sudden passing of ECU radio broadcaster Jeff Charles.



The American extends its condolences to the Charles family and to the ECU and Greenville communities.https://t.co/NkAT482cO8 — American MBB (@American_MBB) February 11, 2023

Charles was named North Carolina’s Sportscaster of the Year in both 2000 and 2013 by the National Sports Media Association. The Ohio native previously worked at Virginia Tech, Illinois and Furman before calling 15 football bowl games and more than 1,000 basketball games for East Carolina.

RELEASE: Tulane-ECU Men’s Basketball Game Will Not be Played as Scheduled https://t.co/57YgKJ0jsf — Tulane Men's Basketball (@GreenWaveMBB) February 11, 2023

