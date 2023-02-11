Warren Easton football star Wallace Foster thrives amongst the turmoil of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “New Orleans is a tough place, to grow up with all the violence,” said Wallace Foster IV.

“Every day in our city, they don’t take a break. Young black boys are dying,” said Wallace’s father, Wallace Foster III

The life of a teenager should be about hanging out with friends, attending parties, being a kid before real life kicks in. But the Foster family fears those days are few and far between in New Orleans.

“As a parent, I’m a nervous wreck. When my boys step out the door. Hey dad, we’re going to a birthday party. We’re going to hang out with some friends. I’m like where ya at? Call me, let me know where ya at. Call your momma, check in. We got some good boys. The bad guys don’t care about their futures,” said Wallace Foster III.

For Wallace Foster IV, he sees his future on the football field, his ticket to escape the violence on the streets.

“When you think about football, it’s how you can put your family in a better situation. That’s all I’m looking at. It’s who I do it for. My moms, my pops, my whole family. I’m ready to dominate my opponent. Because at the end of the day. It’s either your family or my family. I’m picking my family every time,” said Wallace Foster IV.

Freshmen rarely start for football-power Warren Easton. Foster defied those odds by getting the nod in his very first game in 2020. The opponent, their biggest rival, Karr.

“Me coming in as a freshman, everybody doubting me, everybody looking down on me, I’m an underdog. That whole week Coach Noe said they’re coming to you, they’re coming to you, first play, first play, you’re freshman. I had to make a play. Either I was going to be on somebody’s highlight tape, or I was going to make a highlight,” said Wallace Foster IV.

Foster’s interception helped launch him into the eyes of college recruiters. After his freshman year, LSU offered him a full scholarship. Wallace’s world was on track until Foster tore his ACL and meniscus in a scrimmage. He would miss his entire junior season.

“I remember after my surgery, my pops, my brothers had to carry me up the stairs. I can’t move. Every time I get up on the crutches, I can’t walk. It was hard,” said Wallace Foster IV.

“My main message was, hey bruh take it one day at a time. Stay positive, you’re young, you’re going to heal. I hated it for him. It’s a big setback, but he’s ready for the comeback,” said Wallace Foster III.

Even after a serious injury, and a long rehab, LSU never wavered on their scholarship offer to Foster. This past November, Wallace committed to the Tigers right before kickoff against UAB.

“I’m definitely going to treasure it for the rest of my life. They know what I’ve been through. They know how I’m going to come back. They know I can handle adversity,” said Wallace Foster IV.

“He built for it. He got the charisma, he got the look, he got the attitude. He got LSU all over him,” said Wallace Foster III.

And Wallace doesn’t have to wait until he’s in the NFL to provide for his family. Thanks to “Name, Image, and Likeness” legislation, Foster can get paid for his talents while a high school junior. He’s partnered with J’s Creole Wings.

Did you ever think there was going to be a day where people wanted you to rep their products?

“No, not really at all. I really never thought it would get to this. I look at it like this. The more you work, the more opportunities you get,” said Wallace Foster IV.

“For a kid like Wallace, just give him a taste of NIL that he’s going to get at LSU, and the potential he’s going to get at LSU as a player. Somebody coming out, saying he wants to be a part of my brand, and now he’s part of the brand. He’s a J’s athlete,” said Austin Duncan, Owner of J’s Creole Wings.

Now, everything is falling back into place for Foster. He’s targeting a return to the field this fall for his senior season. That gives him another opportunity to represent Warren Easton and show teenagers can succeed despite the brutality of New Orleans.

“I know everybody wants to see me win. Everybody wants to see me on the TV, winning and stuff like that. Be a proud aspect of the city,” said Wallace Foster IV.

