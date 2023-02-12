Fire extinguished Sunday inside Orleans Parish Civil District Court; building closed Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters worked to quell a fire inside the Orleans Parish Civil District Court early Sunday (Feb. 12).

More than two dozen firefighters from eight units of the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the fire, which first was reported at 7:12 a.m., according to NOFD spokesman Capt. Edwin Holmes.

The fire was brought under control by 7:47 a.m. and extinguished within an hour, Holmes said. Firefighters on scene were ventilating smoke and assessing damage from the first floor of the courthouse at 421 Loyola Ave.

Holmes said damage was was contained to a first-floor office where the blaze originated. The smoke and water damage was described by Holmes as “considerable.”

Civil District Court spokesman Walt Pierce said the courthouse will be closed Monday. At least three of the building’s windows along the Loyola Avenue side were broken or blown out. Further updates on the court’s operations next week will be posted on its website.

NOFD District Chief Glenn Bagert said no one was injured at the scene. The cause of the fire was under investigation, though Bagert said it was suspected that vagrants trying to escape the overnight cold might have broken windows to enter the building and start the fire inside.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

