Fire extinguished Sunday inside Orleans Parish Civil District Court

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters worked to quell a fire inside the Orleans Parish Civil District Court early Sunday (Feb. 12).

More than a dozen units from the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the fire, which first was reported around 7:10 a.m. A second alarm calling for a ladder truck was sounded at 8:05 a.m.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished within an hour. Firefighters on scene were ventilating smoke and assessing damage from the first floor of the courthouse at 421 Loyola Ave.

Civil District Court spokesman Walt Pierce said officials were working to determine whether the courthouse could open as scheduled Monday. At least three of the building’s windows along the Loyola Avenue side were broken or blown out.

NOFD District Chief Glenn Bagert said no one was injured at the scene, and that the fire was primarily contained within one room. The cause of the fire was under investigation, though Bagert said it was suspected that vagrants trying to escape the overnight cold might have broken windows to enter the building and start the fire inside.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

