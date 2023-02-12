Pelicans’ Zion Williamson reinjures hamstring, absence will extend ‘multiple weeks,’ report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans will be without injured All-Star forward Zion Williamson for several more weeks, after he reinjured the right hamstring that has sidelined him since Jan. 2, according to an ESPN report.

“(Pelicans executive vice president) David Griffin says Zion Williamson re-aggravated his hamstring injury. He’s looking at missing multiple weeks post All-Star. Will be re-evaluated when they get back from ASG,” ESPN’s Andrew Lopez tweeted Sunday (Feb. 12), using shorthand in reference to next weekend’s NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Griffin said Zion re-aggravated the injury on the court. Had progressed up to 3-on-3 work as he was working his way back. https://t.co/M5DyRJfPd8 — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 12, 2023

Williamson hasn’t played for the Pelicans since injuring his leg Jan. 2 during a 120-11 loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia. It was originally thought he would miss around three weeks of the regular season.

Despite the injury absence, Williamson was named Jan. 26 to the starting five for the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game. He was officially scratched from that appearance last week.

