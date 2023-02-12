Sunshine returns for the rest of the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The second half of the weekend will be sunny and cool.

After a chilly start, highs will climb into the high 50s Sunday. A chilly breeze will continue from the northwest.

The week kicks off with a warming trend. Monday will be in the 60s with a few clouds, before 70s midweek. Tuesday a system brings rain chances that linger through Wednesday as the front stalls out over the region.

A storm chance comes into the story on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk for severe weather on the North Shore. Strong to severe storms are possible.

The system responsible for these storms will usher in our next round of chilly air for next weekend.

