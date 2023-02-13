3 innocent bystanders shot after argument leads to gunfire between groups of people in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Three innocent bystanders sustained gunshot wounds after two groups of people started arguing in Houma, according to police.

Chief Dana Coleman says two groups of people were involved in an argument around 11:18 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 11 at the intersection of Polk and Main Street.

The argument escalated to gunfire, which reportedly struck three people in the area not involved in the altercation.

A 35-year-old male was shot in the upper body, a 47-year-old female was shot in the leg, and a 15-year-old male was also shot in the leg, Chief Coleman reported. All three are expected to fully recover.

Police say the suspects fled the area before first responders arrived on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

