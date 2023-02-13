BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

3 innocent bystanders shot after argument leads to gunfire between groups of people in Houma

One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Three innocent bystanders sustained gunshot wounds after two groups of people started arguing in Houma, according to police.

Chief Dana Coleman says two groups of people were involved in an argument around 11:18 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 11 at the intersection of Polk and Main Street.

The argument escalated to gunfire, which reportedly struck three people in the area not involved in the altercation.

A 35-year-old male was shot in the upper body, a 47-year-old female was shot in the leg, and a 15-year-old male was also shot in the leg, Chief Coleman reported. All three are expected to fully recover.

CRIMETRACKER

Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris

New Orleans suffers third mass shooting of the year, fifth in two months

Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans

Witness wrestles gun from armed robbery suspect’s hands on Bourbon Street, police say

Police say the suspects fled the area before first responders arrived on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Saints tried to workout a trade
Sean Fazende breaks down Derek Carr's move to free agency
Louisiana Legislative Auditor
Millions paid to fake bank accounts by Livingston Parish School Board, audit shows
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris
Mandeville High cheer program takes home National and World Championships
Mandeville High cheer program takes home National and World Championships