BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

71-year-old man dead in Natchitoches Parish apartment fire

While the cause of this fire is still being investigated, the SFM would like to, once again,...
While the cause of this fire is still being investigated, the SFM would like to, once again, emphasize the importance of fire safety awareness and prevention. Make sure to place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like bedding and plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets as opposed to power strips or extension cords. In addition, never cook while tired, distracted or impaired and always smoke outdoors where smoking materials should be fully and appropriately discarded.(LAOSFM)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 71-year-old man is dead after an apartment fire in Natchitoches Parish.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) says the deadly fire happened Thursday, Feb. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Washington Street. Firefighters found the body of a man inside in a bed.

Official cause of death and identification are pending, but officials say the body is believed to be that of the 71-year-old tenant.

LAOSFM officials say other tenants at the complex started smelling smoke and heard a smoke alarm going off, so they called 911. Inside the unit that caught fire, officials found a space heater near the bed that was being powered with an extension cord, as well as multiple hot plates for cooking that seemed to be in use at the time the fire started.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time, but remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris
Mandeville High cheer program takes home National and World Championships
Mandeville High cheer program takes home National and World Championships
Ideal Market Tres Leches King Cake
Ideal Market Tres Leches King Cake
Muses Parade Preview
Muses Parade Preview