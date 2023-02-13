71-year-old man dead in Natchitoches Parish apartment fire

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 71-year-old man is dead after an apartment fire in Natchitoches Parish.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) says the deadly fire happened Thursday, Feb. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Washington Street. Firefighters found the body of a man inside in a bed.

Official cause of death and identification are pending, but officials say the body is believed to be that of the 71-year-old tenant.

LAOSFM officials say other tenants at the complex started smelling smoke and heard a smoke alarm going off, so they called 911. Inside the unit that caught fire, officials found a space heater near the bed that was being powered with an extension cord, as well as multiple hot plates for cooking that seemed to be in use at the time the fire started.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time, but remains under investigation.

