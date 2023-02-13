BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Mostly dry and warmer through Wednesday; storms arrive Thursday into Thursday night

Bruce: The biggest threat to parades will be Thursday evening
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warmer temps are on the way as we head into the mid-week.

Temperatures will be in the 70s by Tuesday, even near 80 on Wednesday. Along with the warmer temperatures, moisture in the region increases the humidity and rain chance.

Showers are possible in the evening through overnight Tuesday. Lingering rain is also possible on Wednesday. Cloudy conditions remain midweek.

A storm system will bring the chance for strong to severe storms on Thursday. The North Shore is highlighted in a slight risk for severe weather but storms are possible across the area.

A cold front associated with this system will drop temperatures back into the 50s for Friday and Saturday with lows in the 30s and 40s. Dry skies are expected Friday through Sunday with colder temps behind the front. 50s during the day and 30s north and 40s south.

