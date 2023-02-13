Bruce: A nice start to the week; midweek rains arrive with Thursday evening the wettest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The week kicks off with a warming trend. Monday will be in the 60s with a few clouds, before 70s return midweek. A new system brings rain chances Tuesday that linger through Wednesday as the front stalls out over the region.

A storm chance comes into the story on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk for severe weather on the North Shore. Strong-to-severe storms are possible.

Bruce: After a beautiful Sunday for parades, Monday will be just as nice. Sunny skies highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances ramp up by mid-wee; Thursday night parades may be in jeopardy as a cold front brings rain into the afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/RRiyw442ph — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 13, 2023

The system responsible for these storms will usher in our next round of chilly air for next weekend. As of now Friday through Sunday looks dry.

