Bruce: A nice start to the week; midweek rains arrive with Thursday evening the wettest
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
The week kicks off with a warming trend. Monday will be in the 60s with a few clouds, before 70s return midweek. A new system brings rain chances Tuesday that linger through Wednesday as the front stalls out over the region.
A storm chance comes into the story on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk for severe weather on the North Shore. Strong-to-severe storms are possible.
The system responsible for these storms will usher in our next round of chilly air for next weekend. As of now Friday through Sunday looks dry.
