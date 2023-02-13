BBB Accredited Business
Derek Carr won’t accept trade to the Saints, reports say

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s been movement in the Saints’ chase for Derek Carr.

According to the NFL Network, Carr has told the raiders that he won’t accept a trade to the Saints or any other team. This means Vegas is expected to release him before the 3 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

That is when his $40 million contract would become guaranteed. Carr is expected to be one of the top free agents available.

To the saints or any other NFL team. Carr is expected to be released from the Raiders by this Tuesday and become one of the league's top available free agents.

Carr and his wife spent a couple of days in New Orleans last week, having dinner with some of the team’s brass Wednesday night and spending time at the facility on Thursday.

Carr does have a no-trade clause and thus has veto power over any deal.

