Derek Carr won’t accept trade to the Saints, reports say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s been movement in the Saints’ chase for Derek Carr.

According to the NFL Network, Carr has told the raiders that he won’t accept a trade to the Saints or any other team. This means Vegas is expected to release him before the 3 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

That is when his $40 million contract would become guaranteed. Carr is expected to be one of the top free agents available.

Carr and his wife spent a couple of days in New Orleans last week, having dinner with some of the team’s brass Wednesday night and spending time at the facility on Thursday.

Carr does have a no-trade clause and thus has veto power over any deal.

