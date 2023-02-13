BBB Accredited Business
Inmate death at Angola state prison under investigation

Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Angola state prison on the morning of Monday, Feb. 13.

According to officials, Clifton Bell, 64, fell off a forklift and died. They added that Bell was driving the forklift at the time of the incident.

Officials said the investigation will help determine what caused Bell to fall.

An autopsy will also be conducted to determine the cause of death, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Officials said that Bell was serving a total of 90 years in prison for early 1980′s convictions out of St. Tammany Parish for armed robbery, simple kidnapping, simple robbery, and two simple escapes.

