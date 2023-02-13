BBB Accredited Business
Man killed in Desire area Sunday evening, police say

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the Desire area, according to NOPD.

Around 9:38 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man shot in the 3500 block of Ursula Spencer Way. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is currently available.

