BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mandeville High cheer program takes home National and World Championships

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fl. (WVUE) - The Super Bowl wasn’t the only major sporting event to take place Sunday (Feb. 12) as one area high school claimed top honors at cheer competitions held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

In their division, the Mandeville High School cheer program was named National Champions at the UCA High School Cheerleading Championship and World Champions at the World School Cheerleading Championship.

This marks the third national championship and the second world championship the Skippers have won in the past two years. They are coached by Chasidy Reid, Paige Butler, and Brandon Rami.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Derek Carr won't accept a trade to the Saints
Derek Carr won't accept a trade to the Saints
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Derek Carr won’t accept trade to the Saints, reports say
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, center, is fouled as she shoots by LSU guard Kateri Poole...
No. 3 LSU suffers first loss, falling to No. 1 South Carolina
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who has missed the past 20 games after injuring his right...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson reinjures hamstring, absence will extend ‘multiple weeks,’ report says