Mandeville High cheer program takes home National and World Championships

ORLANDO, Fl. (WVUE) - The Super Bowl wasn’t the only major sporting event to take place Sunday (Feb. 12) as one area high school claimed top honors at cheer competitions held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

In their division, the Mandeville High School cheer program was named National Champions at the UCA High School Cheerleading Championship and World Champions at the World School Cheerleading Championship.

This marks the third national championship and the second world championship the Skippers have won in the past two years. They are coached by Chasidy Reid, Paige Butler, and Brandon Rami.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.