Millions paid to fake bank accounts by Livingston Parish School Board, audit shows

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office released a report on Monday, Feb. 13, that revealed millions of dollars were paid to fraudulent bank accounts by the Livingston Parish School Board.

According to the audit report, $2,251,861 worth of payments were made to the fraudulent bank accounts between Jan. 12, 2022, and Feb. 8, 2022.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office said the payments were made after the Livingston Parish School Board received emails requesting changes to electronic funds transfers for two vendors. Officials said the changes were made without school officials following procedures in place to call the vendors and verify the emails.

The audit report said that once school officials realized what happened, they contacted law enforcement.

An investigation was launched, and the Livingston Parish School Board was able to recover $1,907,894. However, school officials were not able to recover $343,967, and an insurance claim was filed.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.

Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Alan “Joe” Murphy released the below statement:

Let me start by saying that this incident was perpetuated by, as our annual audit indicates, by ”bad actors” posing as employees of contractors who completed work for our school system. It was specifically EFT fraud. There were two contractors whose accounts were compromised. I would like to point out that at no time during the investigation was an employee of LPPS accused of any fraudulent activity. This was a matter of electronic fraud and not mismanagement of existing funds. This incident is not unlike incidents many of us have experienced with our own banking/savings accounts. As the Legislative auditor’s report shows the amount of incident was $ 2,251,861 with a recovered amount of $1,907,894. That recovery was made possible by the excellent investigative work of the Town of Livingston police department, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies working with our own staff. Additionally, LPPS carries two insurance policies applicable to this loss and claims have been filed with our carrier. Those policies are applicable for Social Engineering Fraud. One policy carries a 250K per incident limit and the other policy carries a 100K per incident limit. Our carrier has asked for and received information regarding these claims and we are waiting on verification of coverage related to this incident. Lastly, as a result of this incident, LPPS has modified its procedures regarding EFT transfers to further protect our system from future electronic fraud. LPPS now requires that any change to electronic fund transfers requires written and verbal verification from the vendor.

