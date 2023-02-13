Millions paid to fake bank accounts by Livingston Parish School Board, audit shows
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office released a report on Monday, Feb. 13, that revealed millions of dollars were paid to fraudulent bank accounts by the Livingston Parish School Board.
According to the audit report, $2,251,861 worth of payments were made to the fraudulent bank accounts between Jan. 12, 2022, and Feb. 8, 2022.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office said the payments were made after the Livingston Parish School Board received emails requesting changes to electronic funds transfers for two vendors. Officials said the changes were made without school officials following procedures in place to call the vendors and verify the emails.
The audit report said that once school officials realized what happened, they contacted law enforcement.
An investigation was launched, and the Livingston Parish School Board was able to recover $1,907,894. However, school officials were not able to recover $343,967, and an insurance claim was filed.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.
Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Alan “Joe” Murphy released the below statement: