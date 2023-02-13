BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

REPORT: LSU pitcher Grant Taylor to miss season due to UCL injury

LSU pitcher Grant Taylor (50) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Maine on Friday, Feb....
LSU pitcher Grant Taylor (50) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Maine on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor, a projected weekend starter for the No. 1 LSU, will miss the 2023 season due to a UCL injury according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Taylor is projected as the No. 15 prospect for the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore from Florence, Alabama went 4-1 last season as a freshman and appeared in 17 games last season with two starts. Taylor had a 5.81 ERA last season allowing 32 hits in 31 innings pitched with 39 strikeouts and 21 walks.

The Tigers’ pitching staff was a huge area of concern last season and Jay Johnson hired one of the best pitching coaches in the nation in Wes Johnson from the Minnesota Twins and added transfers Thatcher Hurd, Paul Skenes, and Christian Little during the offseason.

Sophomore left-hander Javen Coleman who missed most of last season due to an arm injury.

No. 1 LSU opens the 2023 season against Western Michigan beginning on Friday, Feb. 17 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, center, is fouled as she shoots by LSU guard Kateri Poole...
No. 3 LSU suffers first loss, falling to No. 1 South Carolina
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU falls to Texas A&M; Tigers suffer 12th straight loss
Jeff Charles, the 70-year-old radio voice of East Carolina University, died while with the team...
Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans
Wallace Foster is a junior for the Warren Easton Eagles
Warren Easton football star Wallace Foster thrives amongst the turmoil of New Orleans