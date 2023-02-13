A sunny Monday but another storm chance on the horizon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More nice weather is on tap for this Monday but I do have my eyes on a storm chance that may interrupt some parades later in the week.

It’s a chilly start out there so make sure you grab the jacket before getting out the door this morning. That chilly start will give way to a beautiful day in weather. Highs will climb into the upper 60s with an abundance of sunshine. Only a few high, cirrus clouds are expected.

An increase in humidity arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday leading to a much warmer feel and some small rain chances. I’m thinking rain coverage each of those days will only come in the form of a passing shower or sprinkle. Rain chances are a low 20% but afternoon highs will be quite warm. Another 80 degree day is a possibility Wednesday afternoon.

The next storm chance is coming Thursday with a cold front that will pass through the Deep South. Early indications are the timing will be afternoon and evening so we will have to watch this threat for the night parades on Thursday. There could also be a severe weather threat with this so we will be watching as the week goes on.

Mardi Gras weekend is looking cold but dry for now. Temperatures will be in the low 50s Friday and Saturday but sun should dominate the forecast. A rebound into the 60s is possible come Sunday.

