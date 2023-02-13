Warming trend takes temperatures above normal for the first half of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Highs will continue to climb back above normal for the first half of the week.

Temperatures will be in the 70s by Tuesday, even low 80s on Wednesday. Along with the warmer temperatures, moisture in the region increases the humidity and rain chance.

Showers are possible in the evening through overnight Tuesday. Lingering rain is also possible on Wednesday. Cloudy conditions remain midweek.

A storm system will bring the chance for strong to severe storms on Thursday. The North Shore is highlighted in a slight risk for severe weather but storms are possible across the area.

A cold front associated with this system will drop temperatures back into the 50s for Friday and Saturday with lows in the 30s and 40s.

