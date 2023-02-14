1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in Marrero, JPSO says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - One man was killed and two others injured Monday night (Feb. 13) in what the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office described as a triple shooting in Marrero.

The gunfire was reported around 6:30 p.m., near the intersection of Acre Road and Buccola Avenue, the JPSO said. Deputies arrived to find one man on the ground, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was taken for treatment at a hospital, but died from his injuries.

A second man found shot at the location was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound that was described as not life-threatening.

Authorities said a third man soon arrived by private vehicle to West Jefferson Medical Center, also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. This man’s wound also was not considered life-threatening, the JPSO said, but he was taken to a different hospital for treatment.

The JPSO said its preliminary investigation determined that all three men were shot at the original scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

