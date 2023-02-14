BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in Marrero, JPSO says

One man was killed and two others injured in what authorities described as a triple shooting...
One man was killed and two others injured in what authorities described as a triple shooting Monday night (Feb. 13) near the intersection of Acre Road and Buccola Avenue in Marrero.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - One man was killed and two others injured Monday night (Feb. 13) in what the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office described as a triple shooting in Marrero.

The gunfire was reported around 6:30 p.m., near the intersection of Acre Road and Buccola Avenue, the JPSO said. Deputies arrived to find one man on the ground, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was taken for treatment at a hospital, but died from his injuries.

A second man found shot at the location was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound that was described as not life-threatening.

Authorities said a third man soon arrived by private vehicle to West Jefferson Medical Center, also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. This man’s wound also was not considered life-threatening, the JPSO said, but he was taken to a different hospital for treatment.

The JPSO said its preliminary investigation determined that all three men were shot at the original scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
Watch Fox 8 live

Latest News

Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell began airing on Nov....
Organizers of Mayor Cantrell recall effort claim to be within 1,029 signatures of petition goal
Cantrell recall organizers claim to be within 1,029 signatures of petition goal
Cantrell recall organizers claim to be within 1,029 signatures of petition goal
Conrad Dobler (66) leads teammates and Coach Don Coryell off the St. Louis Cardinals' practice...
Former Saints lineman Conrad Dobler dead at 72
VIDEO: Motorist passes Monday's marsh fire near Bonnet Carre spillway
Motorist passes marsh fire Monday near Bonnet Carre spillway