Bruce; Clouds move in with rain chances; Thursday rain/few storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Moisture levels are on the rise and with that comes higher humidity and rain chances.

The warmer more humid air mass moving in will allow for some weak shower chances now through Thursday morning.. I’m keeping a 20% rain chance Wednesday before we see storm chances ramp up Thursday. Little has changed with model guidance so expect a round of storms during the second half of the day with some of those storms being strong to severe. For the parades, there will be rain around with some dry times. Not a washout, but bring the rain gear for those passing rain showers.

Bruce: A bit more optimistic on Thursday night. Yes there will be some rain, no not a washout but I do see some dry times for the parades. By Friday morning, we are dry for the weekend and through fat tuesday. we start cold Friday and Saturday, and warm into Lundi and Mardi Gras. pic.twitter.com/Vj2HVdmRyD — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 14, 2023

Once we get through that late week storm chance, it’s back to the cold weather heading into the weekend. Highs will dip into the low 50s and lows into the 30s and 40s. At least this go around the cold weather will come with dry skies. Slowly our temperatures moderate heading into Mardi Gras and right now, no big storms look to impact the remainder of the parade schedule.

