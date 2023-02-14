BBB Accredited Business
Dave & Buster’s coming to Lafayette

FILE: Dave & Buster's
FILE: Dave & Buster's(WAVE 3 News)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - Lafayette is getting a Dave & Buster’s!

KLFY in Lafayette reported that Dave and Buster’s officially purchased land to build a new location for just over $3,000,000 last month.

The location of the new Dave and Buster’s will be in the Ambassador Town Center near Costco. The Lafayette Dave and Buster’s will be the second location in Louisiana. Right now, the only location is in New Orleans.

There is no opening date yet, but permits have a six-month timeframe, meaning the project could be completed by this summer or fall.

