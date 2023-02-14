BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Juvenile male fatally shot on St. Roch Avenue, NOPD says

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male juvenile is dead as the result of a shooting that occurred in St. Roch Monday (Feb. 13) night, according to NOPD.

Police say that shortly before 9 p.m., the victim was shot in the 3000 block of St. Roch Avenue. They did not indicate the victim’s age.

When police arrived on the scene, they say that the victim has been transported to an area hospital through private conveyance where they later died.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris
Mona Hardin says she has waited nearly four years to see justice in the death of her son Ronald...
Relatives of Ronald Greene call for justice, police reform during vigil at Dillard University
Stalled road work projects can be found virtually all across New Orleans, leaving motorists and...
Fox 8 Defenders: City admits mistakes amid languishing roadwork woes
City Councilman Joe Giarrusso wants carnival krewes not to use Mylar confetti near power lines...
New Orleans councilman asks parade float riders to refrain from Mylar confetti near power lines