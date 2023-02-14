Juvenile male fatally shot on St. Roch Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male juvenile is dead as the result of a shooting that occurred in St. Roch Monday (Feb. 13) night, according to NOPD.

Police say that shortly before 9 p.m., the victim was shot in the 3000 block of St. Roch Avenue. They did not indicate the victim’s age.

When police arrived on the scene, they say that the victim has been transported to an area hospital through private conveyance where they later died.

This is a developing story.

