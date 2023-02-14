BBB Accredited Business
Man dies in construction accident at ice cream plant

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident at the Edy’s Ice Cream Plant.(Staff)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man died Monday morning in a construction accident at an Edy’s Ice Cream Plant in Indiana, according to officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Emergency officials were called around 11:40 a.m. to respond to reports of a construction worker who was hit by a vehicle on the site.

Authorities said in a news release the man, who has not been identified, was on his phone and unaware of the construction vehicle backing up at the time of the accident.

The construction worker hit died at the scene, according to police.

Officials barricaded the area and said all construction is stopped until the investigation is complete.

