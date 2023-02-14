BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man filled trash bag with cigarettes, stole from store, deputies say

Robert Wells
Robert Wells(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on Monday, Feb. 13, after being accused of stealing several cartons worth of cigarettes from a gas station, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect, Robert Wells, 33, entered a Murphy Express store on Greenwell Springs Road on the morning of Monday, Feb 13.

A worker said Wells went behind the counter of the store, pulled out a trash bag, and began to fill the bag with various cigarettes, according to arrest documents.

Arrest documents said the store’s manager told the suspect she was going to call 911. The documents said the suspect then left the store without paying for the cigarettes and took off from the scene in a Ford Expedition.

According to arrest documents, one of the cigarette cartons taken by the suspect contained a tracker. Deputies said they were able to use the tracker to eventually locate Wells at a store on Gus Young Avenue.

Detectives entered the store on Gus Young Avenue and found a large trash bag filled with cigarettes on the counter of the store, according to the arrest documents. The documents said the suspect was found by the detectives under a bed in the store and was taken into custody.

Deputies said a criminal background check was run on Wells and found that he had multiple warrants for his arrest for robbery through the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Wells was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Live at Buku Fest 2022 with Rob Krieger
LIVE Preview of Buku Fest 2022 on FOX 8 Morning Edition
Previewing Hangout Fest with FOX 8 Morning Edition
New Orleans councilman asks parade float riders to refrain from Mylar confetti near power lines
New Orleans councilman asks parade float riders to refrain from Mylar confetti near power lines