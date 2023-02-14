Man filled trash bag with cigarettes, stole from store, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on Monday, Feb. 13, after being accused of stealing several cartons worth of cigarettes from a gas station, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect, Robert Wells, 33, entered a Murphy Express store on Greenwell Springs Road on the morning of Monday, Feb 13.

A worker said Wells went behind the counter of the store, pulled out a trash bag, and began to fill the bag with various cigarettes, according to arrest documents.

Arrest documents said the store’s manager told the suspect she was going to call 911. The documents said the suspect then left the store without paying for the cigarettes and took off from the scene in a Ford Expedition.

According to arrest documents, one of the cigarette cartons taken by the suspect contained a tracker. Deputies said they were able to use the tracker to eventually locate Wells at a store on Gus Young Avenue.

Detectives entered the store on Gus Young Avenue and found a large trash bag filled with cigarettes on the counter of the store, according to the arrest documents. The documents said the suspect was found by the detectives under a bed in the store and was taken into custody.

Deputies said a criminal background check was run on Wells and found that he had multiple warrants for his arrest for robbery through the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Wells was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.