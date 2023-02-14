BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans councilman asks parade float riders to refrain from Mylar confetti near power lines

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A power outage along the Uptown New Orleans parade route last Friday has prompted a New Orleans City Council member to urge Carnival krewes and others not to unleash Mylar confetti near power lines.

Nearly 2,000 customers along St. Charles Avenue lost power for about an hour during Friday’s Krewe of Pygmalion parade. The outage appeared to coincide with a float rider discharging a Mylar confetti cannon toward a power transformer that then flashed with a brief explosion.

Councilman Joe Giarrusso tweeted about it, urging krewes not to allow Mylar materials near power lines during the Carnival season. Mylar is a brand name for a polyester film or resin.

“Friday night, you saw what happened when somebody fired off Mylar,” Giarrusso said. “I think people don’t realize how Mylar conducts electricity and it gets near things. And, obviously, when you’re having fun on a Mardi Gras float and you’re throwing stuff and you’re having a good time, it’s easy to forget. But it’s a safety issue.”

Giarrusso said the material puts more than electrical equipment in danger.

“It’s a safety issue, not only for the power lines overhead and the people who are affected (by a power outage), but also it can kind of arc back and hit the people on the float, too,” he said.

Giarrusso said he plans to offer legislation outlawing the material on parade floats before next year.

“We don’t have enough time this Mardi Gras season, given where we are, to enact any legislation right now,” Giarrusso said. “Plus, Councilmember (J.P.) Morrell has talked about some broader legislation when it comes to Mardi Gras and parades and other issues.

“We have already in place (regulations requiring riders) to wear harnesses. There is now the netting between the tandem floats. So, this is a continuation. Another issue people brought up online was measuring the floats. They shouldn’t be hitting tree limbs and we’ve got to make sure they’re the right size, so there’s a couple of things we look at here.”

