New Orleans museum offering specialized eyewear for colorblind guests

The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is providing a new experience for guests who are colorblind.(tcw-wvue)
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is providing a new experience for guests who are colorblind.

The museum showed off its new colorblind eyewear for guests on Tues., Feb. 14.

The colorblind spectators who tried the glasses said it was an eye-opening experience to see the full spectrum of colors they’d never seen before.

“I think it’s really awesome,” Kevin Merrell said after trying on the glasses. “Beforehand I wouldn’t go to museums as much because I was kind of just like ‘whatever.’ But now seeing it this way, it kind of makes you appreciate the art a little more.”

They say the glasses provided a different perspective, making the colors appear more striking.

“When I think about folks that maybe don’t see those colors and that full spectrum and that full vivid crisp color, it makes you a little sad,” said Director of Exhibits Amy Newell. “You feel like ‘aw, they’re really missing out.’ But to see these folks put these glasses on and have that wow moment and see the colors the way we see it, it’s just very exciting.”

The Ogden Museum is the first museum in New Orleans and the state of Louisiana to partner with Enchroma to provide special eyewear.

The museum has six pairs of colorblind eyewear, two of which are fitted for children.

