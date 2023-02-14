New Topgolf facility coming to Lafayette

BBB Accredited Business
By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Topgolf, a driving range attraction for modern golfers, has broken ground on a new facility opening in Lafayette.

The facility will be located in the Ambassador Town Center, roughly seven miles south of downtown Lafayette.

This will be the second Topgolf in Louisiana, behind the Baton Rouge location.

Topgolf-Lafayette is expected to open in late 2023.

