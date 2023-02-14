Orleans civil courthouse closed through Mardi Gras after fire, but some judges might work remotely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The downtown courthouse that is home to Orleans Parish Civil District Court, First City Court and other clerks and offices will remain closed through Mardi Gras, officials announced late Monday (Feb. 13).

A court spokesman cited Sunday’s fire -- and resulting smoke and water damage inside the building at 421 Loyola Ave. -- as the reason the building will be shuttered until it reopens on Ash Wednesday (Feb. 22).

But according to the announcement, some civil court judges might still choose to hold proceedings by video conference. The court said it will attempt to contact all parties and counsel about the status of their scheduled proceedings during the next eight days of the building’s closure.

And a First City Court judge will relocate eviction hearings to a second-floor conference room at the Lakefront Airport (6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd.), beginning Wednesday (Feb. 15) through at least Feb. 22. The First City Court duty judge will be available at that location, the spokesman said.

New Orleans Fire Department officials said they managed to contain Sunday’s suspicious fire to within a single first-floor office where it originated around 7:10 a.m.

The building houses Civil District Court, First City Court, the Civil Division of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Southeastern Louisiana Legal Services, the Family Justice Center and the First City Constable, along with several clerks offices.

The clerk of Civil District Court will temporarily relocate its civil filing division to a fourth-floor office at 1340 Poydras St. to accept filings in person. Attorneys can also continue to file electronically via the court’s remote access system, or fax documents to (504) 592-9128 or (504) 592-9117.

The Second City Court in Algiers (225 Morgan St.) will remain open as scheduled and operate solely from its location on the Westbank.

The fire was deemed suspicious by NOFD officials, who suspect it was started by vagrants who broke three first-floor windows at the courthouse and started the fire inside the office during a cold overnight stretch. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries or arrests were reported.

New Orleans firefighters on Sunday (Feb. 12) battled a fire inside a first-floor office at Orleans Parish Civil District Court. (WVUE-Fox 8)

