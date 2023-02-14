Relatives of Ronald Greene call for justice, police reform during vigil at Dillard University

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother and sister of Ronald Greene reiterated their calls for justice and answered students’ questions during a candlelight vigil and forum Monday (Feb. 13) at Dillard University.

The vigil was held to honor the lives of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols, two Black men killed while in police custody.

Greene died while in the custody of the Louisiana State Police in May 2019. Since his death, five Louisiana law enforcement officers, four state troopers and one Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy have had state charges brought against them, along with a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into both the Greene incident and LSP as a whole.

“There’s so many families out there looking for what we’ve been waiting for, some even longer than our 3 1/2 years,” said Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin. “Ronnie’s (death) was a cover-up. It was lies and a cover-up.”

Greene’s death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana State Police brass, a sweeping DOJ review of the agency, and a legislative inquiry looking into what Gov. John Bel Edwards knew and when he knew it. The indictments mean a grand jury believes there is sufficient evidence to criminally charge the accused and send the cases to trial.

Law enforcement officers indicted in the Greene case include:

LSP Trooper Kory York - One count of negligent homicide, 10 counts of malfeasance in office. (LSP previously suspended York for 50 hours without pay as part of its probe)

LSP Trooper John Clary - One count of obstruction of justice and one count of malfeasance in office

Former LSP Trooper Dakota Demoss - One count of obstruction of justice (Demoss no longer is with LSP, having been fired as part of an unrelated case)

Former LSP Troop F Captain John Peters - One count of obstruction of justice

Union Parish Deputy Chris Harpin - Three counts of malfeasance in office

Greene’s death initially was blamed on a car crash, until long-suppressed police body-worn camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging Greene as he wailed, “I’m scared!”

Greene’s sister Alana Wilson said, “He gave - his very last breath he was giving - and he showed you who he was by screaming out, ‘I’m your brother.’ And just told them, ‘I’m scared, I’m scared.’ ... In our case, justice delayed is not justice denied.”

Wilson said her family has been waiting nearly four years for justice in her brother’s death. She said they will continue waiting as long as needed, while using their platform to advocate for federal measures toward police reform.

“No parent should bury their child. No one should look at videos and watch their loved one being beaten like a pinata,” said U.S. Congressman Troy Carter (D-New Orleans).

Carter said he is advocating for reforms that would crack down on police misconduct and brutality. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would restrict qualified immunity, which generally shields police officers from individual liability unless an established Constitutional right was violated.

Among other measures, the package would also prohibit chokeholds and no-knock warrants, require that state and local agencies use body-worn cameras and establish a federal registry of police misconduct complaints.

While the measures were defeated by Republicans in prior sessions, Carter said he’s hopeful that they can be revived.

“I’m hopeful, from the federal level, that my Republican counterparts will join us in the middle, to have meaningful reform, to send a resounding message to the rest of the country that we’re not going to let another young man or woman die in vain,” Carter said.

Fox 8 sought comment from Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Metairie), to see whether the House Majority Leader supports such police reform measures, but did not hear back.

Hardin recently was invited to the State of the Union address by Carter. She said it was rewarding to hear President Joe Biden talk of making police reform a mandate.

“There’s such a gap, a hole in the family,” she said. “We never knew we’d be subjected to that.”

