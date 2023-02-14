BBB Accredited Business
Report: Louisiana third least educated state in nation

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By Piper Hutchinson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WVUE) - Louisiana is the third least educated state, followed only by Mississippi and West Virginia, according to a WalletHub analysis.

The WalletHub report compared the 50 states on educational attainment and quality of education.

The report found Louisiana ranked 47th in percentage of residents with high-school diplomas, 49th in percentage of residents with associate degrees or some college experience, 47th in percentage of residents with bachelor’s degrees and 45th in percentage of residents with graduate or professional degrees.

The study also ranked Louisiana at 39th for average university quality and 39th in racial gap in educational attainment.

